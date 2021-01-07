Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has taken over the mobile gaming platform in the last couple of years, alongside titles like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile.

The game's massive popularity in the industry has prompted many players to begin producing online gameplay content on digital platforms in the hopes of carving a genuine career path for themselves in the streaming world.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and RUOK FF are two of the most well-known content creators in the Free Fire community at the moment.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7523 squad matches and has triumphed in 2116 of them, making his win rate 28.12%. He has racked up 19529 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 3968 duo games and has come won on 705 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.76%. He has 10371 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has 260 Booyahs from the 3180 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.17%. He has knocked out 7027 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 155 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and emerged victorious in 43 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.74%. In the process, he has accumulated 389 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.47.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the popular content creator has secured 4 wins in the 29 games he has played, making his win rate 13.79%. With 75 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 10 ranked solo matches and has secured 2 victories at a win rate of 20%. He has racked up 54 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.75.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF’s lifetime stats

RUOK FF has played 6609 squad games and has triumphed in 2804 of them, translating to a win rate of 42.42%. He has killed 31963 opponents at a K/D ratio of 8.40 in this mode.

The Indonesian content creator has 1068 victories in 2595 duo games, making his win rate 41.15%. He has bagged 12849 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.41.

RUOK FF has also played 1647 solo games and has won on 502 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 30.47%. He has 6490 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.67 in this mode.

Ranked stats

RUOK FF’s ranked stats

RUOK FF has played 2 squad games in the current ranked season and has a single victory, making his win rate 50%. With a K/D ratio of 8, he has secured 8 kills in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also won 8 duo games out of the 23 that he has played in the ongoing ranked season, translating to a win rate of 34.78%. He has registered 182 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 12.13.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and RUOK FF have decent stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, RUOK FF has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and squad modes as RUOK FF hasn’t played enough matches. However, in the ranked duo mode, RUOK FF has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Amitbhai.

