Badge 99's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Badge 99 is a renowned Indian YouTuber who primarily creates content related to Garena Free Fire.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played a total of 7771 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1401 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.02%. With 20211 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1986 duo games and has won on 186 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 9.36%. He has 4322 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

Badge 99 has played 1141 solo matches and has triumphed in 84 of them, making his win rate 7.36%. In the process, he has bagged 2819 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Badge 99 has played 67 squad games and has won in 8 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.94%. He has amassed 267 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.53.

The Indian content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has racked up 15 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Badge 99’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Badge 99's YouTube channel was posted in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 218 videos and has amassed over 274 million combined views.

He boasts a subscriber count of over 3.41 million on his primary channel.

Click here to visit his main channel.

Badge 99’s social media accounts

Badge 99 is active on Facebook and Instagram. Click on the links given below to visit his accounts:

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

Badge 99 also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

