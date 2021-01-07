Raistar vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and LetDa Hyper are popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Indonesia, respectively. While the former has over 2.76 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter boasts a subscriber count of 7.42 million.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14860 squad matches and has managed to win on 2607 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.54%. With a K/D ratio of 4.07, he has notched 49883 kills in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 4457 duo games and has triumphed in 705 of them, making his win rate 15.81%. He has secured 14312 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 3516 solo matches and has 401 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.40%. In the process, he has eliminated 10719 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 175 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 11 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.28%. He has bagged 470 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.87.

The Indian content creator has also played 3 duo matches and 1 solo game this ranked season.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has played 19843 squad games and has secured 5958 victories, maintaining a win rate of 30.02%. He has 59406 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of around 4.28 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indonesia-based YouTuber has played 866 matches and has triumphed in 181 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.90%. He has registered 2396 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

LetDa Hyper has also played 488 solo games and has emerged victorious in 65 of them, making his win rate 13.31%. With 1198 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper has played 239 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 55 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 23.01%. He has accumulated 519 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.82 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 5 solo games and 5 duo matches this ranked season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Raistar and LetDa Hyper have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

LetDa Hyper has the edge over Raistar in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad mode. When it comes to the lifetime solo and duo modes, LetDa Hyper has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as they have not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad mode, Raistar has a better K/D ratio while LetDa Hyper has a superior win rate.

