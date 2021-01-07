Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Tonde Gamer are renowned Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Nepal, respectively. While the former boasts a massive subscriber count of over 18.8 million on YouTube, the latter has 2.32 million followers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10109 squad matches and has won on 2516 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.88%. With 37051 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1641 games and has emerged victorious in 306 of them, making his win rate 18.64%. In the process, he has eliminated 6402 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.80.

Ajjubhai has also played 897 solo matches and has triumphed in 77 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.58%. He has 2264 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 241 squad games and has 36 victories to his name, making his win rate 14.93%. He has registered 722 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.52 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 duo matches and has secured a single win, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. He has registered 5 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has played 10 solo games and has 1 Booyah to his name, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has killed 19 opponents in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer’s lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played 13071 squad matches and has triumphed on 5185 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 39.66%. He has accumulated 48399 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.14.

The Nepal-based YouTuber has played 6608 games in the duo mode and has 1365 victories to his name, making his win rate 20.65%. With a K/D ratio of 4.85, he has secured 25426 frags in this mode.

Tonde Gamer has also won 259 of the 3152 solo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.21%. He has notched up 6262 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.16 in these matches.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer’s ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has played 133 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 36 of them, making his win rate 27.06%. He has 352 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.63 in this mode.

In the ranked duo mode, the popular content creator has played 61 matches and has won 8 of them at a win rate of 13.11%. He has gathered 204 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Tonde Gamer has also played 20 solo games and has a single win to his name, maintaining a win rate of 5%. He has amassed 44 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Tonde Gamer have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

Tonde Gamer is ahead of Ajjubhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime duo and squad modes. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo mode, Ajjubhai has better stats.

It is impossible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has not played enough matches. However, in the ranked solo mode, Tonde Gamer has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

In the ranked squad mode, Tonde Gamer has relatively better stats than Ajjubhai.

