Raistar vs Colonel: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Colonel are two famous Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Tunisia. Both of them are quite popular in the community and are known for their outstanding skills and electrifying gameplay. Currently, they boast massive subscriber counts of over 2.75 million and 1.68 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their stats in Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has competed in 14851 squad matches and has come out on top on 2606 occasions, having a win percentage of 17.54%. With 49861 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The streamer has won 705 of the 4455 duo games for a win ratio of 15.82%. He has notched up 14307 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Lastly, the content creator has played 3516 solo matches and has triumphed in 401 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 11.40%. In the process, he has eliminated 10719 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 166 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 10, maintaining a win ratio of 6.02%. He has registered 448 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.87.

Apart from this, the internet star has also featured in one solo and duo one match.

Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

Colonel has taken part in 9377 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 1265, equating to a win percentage of 13.49%. With a K/D ratio of 2.83, he has notched up 22988 frags.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 1228 games to his name and has 121 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 9.85%. He has gathered 2929 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1624 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 152 of them, retaining a win rate of 9.35%. He has accumulated 3356 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 349 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has outdone his foes in 20 at a win ratio of 5.73%. He has killed 571 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.74.

The content creator has also appeared in five solo games and three duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. Raistar is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in all three modes in the lifetime stats.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as both have participated in only a few games. Lastly, in the squad mode, Raistar has the edge.

