Garena Free Fire players can create or join guilds to enjoy the game with their friends. They can also participate in guild tournaments to earn several items by collecting Dog Tags.

Many players want cool names for their guilds to set themselves apart from the rest of the guilds in Free Fire. This article lists out 50 best stylish Free Fire guild names as of January 2021.

50 best stylish Free Fire guild names with symbols in January 2021

Here’s a list of names that Free Fire players can use for their guilds:

#1 Ѵаѫpїяё$

#2 𝕲𝖗𝖎𝖒𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗𝖘

#3 ༺ℙ𝕤𝕪𝕔𝕙𝕠༻

#4 ꧁𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚜꧂

#5 +🆃🅴🆁🆁🅾🆁+

#6 ☬Dєα∂ѕнσт☬

#7 ᑕᕼᗩᗰᑭᎥᗝᑎᔕジ

#8 乡𝐅𝐄𝐀𝐑乡

#9 ༒𝕭𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉༒

#10 -𝓔𝓪𝓰𝓵𝓮𝓼-

#11 ▄︻D̷e̷a̷t̷h̷══

#12 NιɳʝΔʂ

#13 ×ᗅᑤᓿᗫ×

#14 彡ØMEGΛ彡

#15 ИЦMΞЯФЦИФ

#16 ᗰᗴ丅ᗴᗝᖇ!

#17 ĐØØM̶

#18 ★𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞★

#19 -卂匚乇-

#20 IG̲ИIΓΞ

#21 ᎠᎪᏒᏦᏁᎬss𓂀

#22 廾🝗㇄㇄

#23 _ᎷᎥᏕᏋᏒᎩ_

#24 ƤΔƗŇ=

#25 ỮŇŞŦØƤƤΔβŁ€

#26 𝚃̷𝚘̷𝚛̷𝚖̷𝚎̷𝚗̷𝚝̷

#27 𝕯𝖆𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓

#28 🇸🇱🇦🇺🇬🇭🇹🇪🇷-

#29 Aʂʂαʂʂιɳʂ

#30 Đ₳Ɽ₭ ₳₦₲ɆⱠ

#31 𝕋𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕤★

#32 尺ЦɪЛ

#33 ƁƦƠƘЄƝ

#34 ༺ɖɛֆȶʀօʏ༻

#35 T̾o̾x̾i̾c̾

#36 V๏๏๔๏๏

#37 𝔈𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔫𝔞𝔩

#38 𝓗𝓸𝓻𝓲𝔃𝓸𝓷

#39 I̟m̟m̟o̟r̟t̟a̟l̟s̟

#40 ЄҲЄƇƲƬЄ

#41 ĴƗŇЖ

#42 <ꊰꄲꋪꉔꏂ>

#43 Ⲉⲙⲣⲧⲩ^

#44 ＳᎧｕｌジ

#45 .丂ㄥ卂ㄚ乇尺.

#46 *丅ᕼᑌǤᔕ*

#47 █HУБЯID█

#48 ꧁𝓦𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓴𝓪𝓰𝓮꧂

#49 ~🅒🅤🅡🅢🅔~

#50 P̴a̴r̴a̴s̴i̴t̴e̴

How to change guild names in Free Fire

It is important to note that only the leader of the guild can change its name in Free Fire.

Players can follow the steps given below to change their guild's name:

Step 1: Players will first have to open the game and tap on the "Guild" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the "Name-change" icon located beside the current name of the guild.

How to change the name of a guild in Free Fire

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name.

Step 4: Players can then paste any of the names mentioned above and click on the "500 diamonds" option.

