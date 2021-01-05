Raistar vs Wassimos: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Wassimos are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the world at the moment. While the former has 2.73 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has 1.03 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14826 squad matches and has won on 2603 occasions, making his win rate 17.55%. He has registered 49797 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.07 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has 705 victories in 4455 games, maintaining a win rate of 15.82%. With a K/D ratio of 3.82, he has secured 14307 frags in these matches.

Raistar has also played 3516 games in the solo mode and has triumphed in 401 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.40%. He has notched up 10419 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 141 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 7 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 4.96%. In the process, he has killed 384 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.87.

The content creator has also played 1 solo game.

Wassimos’ Free Fire ID and stats

Wassimos’ Free Fire ID is 58348521.

Lifetime stats

Wassimos has played 16071 squad games and has secured 3442 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.41%. He has racked up 46943 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.72 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 3648 duo matches and has 819 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 22.45%. With 11426 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.04.

Wassimos has won 384 of the 2396 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 16.02%. He has secured 6991 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.47 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Wassimos has played 145 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 12 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.27%. He has accumulated 319 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1 solo game in the current ranked season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Raistar and Wassimos have decent stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

When it comes to the lifetime stats, Wassimos is ahead of Raistar in terms ofK/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo modes. In the squad mode, Raistar has a better K/D ratio while Wassimos has a higher win rate.

It is impossible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as they have not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, Wassimos has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

