Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and White 444 are renowned Free Fire YouTubers hailing from India and Morocco, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7509 squad matches and has won on 2112 occasions, making his win rate 28.12%. He has notched up 19500 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.61.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 3964 games and has triumphed in 705 of them, which translates to a win rate of 17.78%. With 10356 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has played 3179 solo matches and has secured 260 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.17%. In the process, he has bagged 7019 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 141 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 40 of them, maintaining a win rate of 28.36%. He has 361 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

The popular YouTuber has played 25 duo matches and has 4 wins to his name, making his win rate 16.00%. He has registered 60 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.86 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also won 2 of the 9 games that he has played in the ranked solo mode, translating to a win rate of 22.22%. He has garnered 46 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.57.

White444’s Free Fire ID and stats

White444’s Free Fire ID is 1133099286.

Lifetime stats

White444's lifetime stats

White444 has played 1652 squad matches and has triumphed in 262 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.85%. He has racked up 2953 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.12.

The Morocco-based YouTuber has played 454 duo matches and won on 52 occasions, making his win rate 11.45%. He has eliminated 883 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.20.

White444 has also won 34 of the 504 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 6.74%. With a K/D ratio of 1.77, he has gathered 833 frags in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

White444 has played 84 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won 8 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.52%. He has accumulated 126 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.66.

The content creator has played 5 duo games and has four kills in the mode. He has also played 5 solo games and has a single kill to his name.

White444 is yet to register a win in both modes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and White444 have maintained impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

When it comes to the lifetime stats, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than White444 in the solo, duo, and squad modes.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as White444 has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, Amitbhai has better stats than White444.

