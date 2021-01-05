B2K (Born2Kill)'s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Born2Kill, aka B2K, is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers from Tunisia. He is known for his scintillating gameplay in the battle royale sensation as well as the montages that he uploads on his YouTube channel. He currently has over 6.08 million subscribers on the platform.

This article looks at his in-game details like ID, stats and more as of January 2021.

B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047. He is also the leader of the guild, IM-50-MEMBER.

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has played 8153 squad matches and has won on 1470 occasions, making his win rate 18.03%. With 47218 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 7.07 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 2321 duo games and has secured 397 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.10%. He has registered 9562 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.97.

Born2Kill has played 1393 solo matches and has triumphed in 169 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.13%. In the process, he has racked up 4556 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

B2K has won 33 of the 278 squad matches he has played in the current ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 11.87%. With a K/D ratio of 6.43, he has bagged 1575 kills in this mode.

The Tunisia-based content creator has also played 18 duo games and has 4 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 22.22%. He has accumulated 110 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.43.

Born2Kill has played 2 solo matches and has secured 9 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

B2K’s (Born2Kill) YouTube channel

At the time of writing this article, B2K has 309 videos on his YouTube channel, with over 375 million views combined. As mentioned before, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 6.08 million.

Click here to visit his channel.

He also runs two other channels called B2K and B2K Highlights.

B2K’s (Born2Kill) social media accounts

Born2Kill has Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Here are the links for them:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a Discord server, which players can join by clicking here.

