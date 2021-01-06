Gyan Sujan vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and Lorem are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers from India and Argentina, respectively.

Both content creators boast massive subscriber counts on YouTube. While Gyan Sujan has over 6.5 million subscribers on the platform, Lorem has 1.24 million subscribers.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan's lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16620 squad matches and has won on 6096 occasions, translating to a win rate of 36.67%. With 56202 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.34 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has played 2021 duo games and has emerged victorious in 463 of them, making his win rate 22.90%. He has registered 5320 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1308 solo games and has triumphed in 153 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.69%. In the process, he has eliminated 2207 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan's ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 197 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 68 victories, translating to a win rate of 34.51%. He has registered 875 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.78.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 21 matches and has triumphed in 12 of them, maintaining a win rate of 57.14%. He has notched up 86 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.56 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 2 solo matches in the ongoing ranked season.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Lorem has played 5073 squad games and has won 1748 of them, making his win rate 34.45%. He has accumulated 16617 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.00 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Argentina-based content creator has played 1226 matches and has triumphed in 293 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.89%. With a K/D ratio of 3.73, he has secured 3483 kills in these matches.

Lorem has also played 866 solo games and has 127 victories to his name, translating to a win rate 14.66%. He has garnered 1890 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Lorem has played 154 squad matches and has 59 Booyahs, making his win rate 38.31%. He has racked up 747 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.86 in these matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and Lorem have decent stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

Gyan Sujan has better stats in the lifetime squad mode while Lorem has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo and duo modes.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Lorem is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Lorem has better stats than Gyan Sujan.

