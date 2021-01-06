How to get 100% bonus Free Fire diamonds on top-up from Games Kharido in January 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Several gaming titles including Garena Free Fire have currencies that can be used to purchase a wide variety of in-game items.

Diamonds are one of the currencies of the Free Fire. However, they aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money to procure them.

Codashop, Games Kharido and SEAGM are some of the most popular websites that players can use to top-up Free Fire diamonds.

Games Kharido provides its users with a 100% bonus on Free Fire diamonds on the first purchase. This article offers a step-by-step guide on how to top-up diamonds from Games Kharido and obtain the bonus.

Steps to get 100% bonus Free Fire diamonds on top-up from Games Kharido in January 2021

Follow the steps given below to get a 100% bonus on Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of Games Kharido. They can also click on the link provided below to visit the webpage.

Games Kharido: Click here.

Step 2: They then have to tap on the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in via either of the two Facebook/Player ID methods.

Choose Log-in method

Step 3: Several top-up options will appear on the screen. Players have to select the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Select any of the top-up methods

Step 4: After successful payment, diamonds will be credited to the account of the player.

Players from India have three payment options available on the website – PayTM, UPI and NetBanking.

Here are the top-up options available on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

As mentioned earlier, the bonus amount is only applicable on the first purchase.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks)

