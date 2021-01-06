Mayur Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile have witnessed an incredible rise. The player base is so large that streaming content derived from these games has become a viable career option.

Mayur Gaming is one among many to have taken this path and is one of the most popular Indian YouTubers. He creates fun and engaging content related to games like GTA 5, PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, etc. At the time of writing this article, he has a subscriber count of over 1.22 million.

This article takes a glance at his in-game details in Free Fire, like ID and stats.

Mayur Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1949932225, and his IGN is "NooooooobOP"

Lifetime stats

Mayur Gaming has featured in 47 squad matches to date and has managed to outshine his foes in 18 of them. This equates to a win percentage of 38.29%. In the process, he has eliminated 158 enemies at a K/D ratio of around 5.45.

He has also participated in five games in the solo mode and has notched three kills for a K/D ratio of 0.60. He hasn’t made any appearances in the duo mode.

CS Career

Ranked stats

Mayur Gaming has also competed in 39 Clash Squad games and has exactly 35 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 89.74%. With 142 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.35.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Mayur Gaming started creating content on his YouTube channel around two years back, with the first video on his channel dating back to January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded content and streamed quite regularly. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 1.22 million and has over 134 million views combined.

His social media accounts

