Jonty Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty Gaming, is a prominent Free Fire content creator and esports athlete from India. He is known for his scintillating skills in the battle royale sensation as well as his gameplay videos on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his in-game details like ID, stats and more.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming's lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has played 14181 squad matches and has managed to win 5811 of them, making his win rate 40.97%. With a K/D ratio of 5.70, he has secured 47692 frags in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1867 games and has triumphed in 486 of them, maintaining a win rate of 26.03%. In the process, he has registered 6066 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.39.

Jonty Gaming has also played 4225 solo matches and has 654 victories, translating to a win rate of 15.47%. He has accumulated 12318 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming's ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Jonty Gaming has played 155 squad games and has 42 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 27.09%. He has bagged 389 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

The Indian esports athlete has also played 20 duo matches and has 2 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has notched up 29 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.61.

Jonty Gaming has played 145 solo games and has emerged victorious in 15 of them, with a win rate of 10.34%. With 448 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.45 in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel

The first video on Ajay Saini’s primary YouTube channel, Jonty Gaming, was posted in November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 312 videos, which have amassed over 128 million combined views.

The content creator currently has a subscriber count of over 2.52 million.

Ajay also runs another channel called Global Jonty.

Jonty Gaming's social media handles

