Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rakesh00007: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Rakesh00007 are prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. While Ajjubhai boasts a subscriber count of 18.9 million on YouTube, Rakesh00007 has 704,000 subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10139 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2520 of them, making his win rate 24.85%. With 37217 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1642 games and has secured 306 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 18.63.%. He has notched up 6402 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also played 897 solo matches and has 77 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.58%. In the process, he has secured 2264 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 273 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.65%. He has killed 888 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 1 of them, with a win rate of 33.33%. He has bagged 5 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has played 10 solo games and has a single win to his name, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has eliminated 19 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

Rakesh00007 has played 19916 squad matches and has triumphed in 6084 of them, maintaining a win rate of 30.54%. He has registered 89137 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.44 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has won 421 of the 2624 games he has played, translating to a win rate of 16.04%. With a K/D ratio of 4.17, he has racked up 9189 frags in these matches.

Rakesh00007 has also played 2460 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 489 of them, making his win rate 19.87%. He has accumulated 9314 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

Rakesh00007 has played 217 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 58 of them, translating to a win rate of 26.72%. He has 922 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 5.80.

The Indian YouTuber has played 11 duo matches and has garnered 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Rakesh00007 has played 48 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 19 of them, with a win ratio of 39.58%. He has 203 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.00 in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Rakesh00007 have decent stats in Garena Free Fire. Rakesh00007 is better than Ajjubhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo and squad modes. Meanwhile, while Ajjubhai has better stats in the lifetime duo mode.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the ranked duo mode as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, in the ranked solo and squad modes, Rakesh00007 has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

