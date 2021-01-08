Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros)'s in-game Free Fire, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has become one of the most famous battle royale titles globally, which has led to the rise in content creation and streaming in various languages. Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, is one of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers from Indonesia.

He is known for the engaging content that he creates related to the BR title. Currently, he has a subscriber count of over 12.9 million on YouTube. This article looks at his in-game details and more.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sultan Proslo has participated in 843 squad matches to date and has managed to remain unbeaten in 290 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 34.40%. He has notched up 2107 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 102 games and has come out on top on 26 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 25.49%. He has registered 310 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Lastly, the content creator has featured in 572 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 59 of them, making his win rate of 10.31%. With 1533 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has appeared in three squad games in the current ranked season and one duo match. He has collected four and one kill in them, respectively.

The YouTuber has competed in four solo matches and has triumphed in one of them, which corresponds to a win ratio of 25%. He has accumulated 14 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Sultan Proslo started creating content on his YouTube channel, named Dyland PROS, over five and a half years ago, and the first video on his channel dates back to May 2015. He has over 983 million views combined.

His social media accounts

Sultan Proslo is active on Instagram and Facebook. Following are the links for them:

