Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has amassed a massive player base in India, which has led to an increase in content creation and streaming related to the title in the country. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and X-Mania are two of the most prominent figures among the Indian Free Fire community.

Currently, they boast massive subscriber counts of over 18.8 million and 1.33 million, respectively. This article takes a look at their stats in the popular battle royale title and compares them.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has been featured in 10134 squad matches to date and has remained unbeaten in 2519 of them for a win rate of 24.85%. With 37193 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1642 duo games and has triumphed in 306 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 18.63%. He has secured 6402 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 897 solo games and has 77 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 8.58%. He has notched up 2264 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has taken part in 267 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 39 Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 14.60%. In the process, he has eliminated 864 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Apart from this, the content creator has played three duo games and has bagged a single win for a win ratio of 33.33%. He has gathered five frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has also played 10 solo matches and has emerged on top on a single occasion, making his win rate of 10%. He has bagged 19 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Advertisement

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has competed in 9179 squad games and has a win tally of 2132, retaining a win percentage of 23.22%. He has racked 27739 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.94.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2779 matches and has bettered his foes in 494 of them, which comes to a win rate of 17.77%. With a K/D ratio of 3.58, he has killed 8177 enemies.

The player has also appeared in 2930 solo games and has emerged victorious in 411 of them, equating to a win ratio of 14.02%. He has registered 8250 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

X-Mania has participated in 127 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 35 of them, converting to a win ratio of 27.55%. He has accumulated 388 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.22.

The player has nine duo games to his name and has three wins, translating to a win percentage of 33.33%. He has amassed 32 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Lastly, X-Mania has played 17 games in the solo mode and has outdone his foes in five of them, which translates to a win rate of 29.41%. He has collected 46 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes, while X-Mania has the upper hand in the solo mode.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has competed in only three games. In the solo and squad modes, X-Mania has the edge over Ajjubhai.

Also read: Raistar vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?