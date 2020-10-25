Free Fire: Xmania face reveal and exclusive interview 

Hemant "Xmania" Vyas is a Freefire pro who currently plays for Team Survivors.

The 19-year-old from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, plays as a Sniper for his team. Xmania is also active on several social media platforms. Here are the links: Instagram and YouTube.

In an exclusive chat, Xmania shares his personal and professional gaming experiences with Sportskeeda. The player had hidden his face from his fans, but earlier today, revealed the same.

Q. How has been the quarantine period for you so far?

A. So far it has been the same, as 80-90% of a gamer's time goes inside his room, and I am no exception to it.

Q. What is the reason behind the name ”Xmania”?

A. I used to admire WrestleMania from WWE a lot, it seemed to be a unique event to me. I wanted my name to start from the initial "X". So I took X and Mania from WrestleMania and that's how I figured my name would be "Xmania".

Q. How was support from your family when you initially started gaming?

A. As every typical Indian parent, my parents were also never in support of gaming. Initially, I had no support from them, My mom even used to hit me for this, but I always believed in myself and continued my passion for gaming. Eventually as the Xmania brand started growing, the support from my family also started.

Q. What did you do in your school days?

A. I have just completed 12th Grade and was an average student. I took PCM as my subject, but honestly, I didn't have much interest in it. I used to go to school 1-2 times a week, and very frequently changed institutions.

Q. How has been Your Freefire Journey so far?

A. My journey with the game, as Xmania, has been great till now. I started as a small player who wanted to develop his skillset in-game. I made a good name by getting Booyahs in customs amongst the top tier teams. I was in Desi Gamers' team, so audience has always been in my support. They forced me to open my Youtube channel and showered with 200K subscribers within the initial 2-3 days of my channel.

Q. Any tip that you would like to give to the underdogs who want to enter the competitive scene?

A. A tip that I would give to the rising talents is to form a team with dedicated players and participate in various daily customs and tournaments. After that, there are many official tournaments that Garena holds each year for the competitive players. Try to participate and qualify for them and eventually success will be yours.

Q. Who is your best friend in the Freefire Community & Why?

A. Desi Gamers, aka Amit Bhai, is truly one of my best friends in the Free Fire community. We have been in touch from past several years, from when he had around 40-50K subs.

Q. Who is your favorite teammate?

A. It will be unfair on my part if I take one name as all my teammates are like family to me.

Q. What is your favorite stream moment after becoming Xmania?

A. My favorite stream moment would be when I first started streaming and received immense support from the audience in form of 30K peak viewership on my first stream, as I was already a known competitive player among all the YouTubers, and used to play with them on stream.

Q. Where do you, as Xmania, see yourself in the next five years?

A. In the coming years, as a competitive player my target is to make my team win a high-scale tournament like Freefire India Championship (FFIC). I would also focus on content creation and take my youtube channel to at least 3-4 million Subscribers.

