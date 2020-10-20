X-Mania's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Free Fire's massive popularity has opened up avenues for online content creation centered around the fast-paced battle royale game.

X-Mania is a well-known content creator who makes Free Fire videos on his YouTube channel. In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833, and his in-game alias is SRV X-Mania. He is part of the SURVIVORS☆☆☆ guild in the game.

Lifetime Stats

X-Mania has played 8634 games in the squad mode and has tallied 2049 victories, translating to a win rate of 23.73%. He also has 26397 kills to his name in this mode with a K/D ratio of 4.01.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 471 games from 2674 matches, making his win rate 17.61%. He has registered 7800 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54.

X-Mania also has 398 Booyahs from 2858 solo matches, making his win rate 13.92%. With 8051 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked Stats

X-Mania has played 53 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won 18 of them. He also has 135 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.86.

X-Mania's device

X-Mania uses the ASUS ROG 2 to play Free Fire.

X-Mania's YouTube channel

X-Mania uploaded his first-ever YouTube video over a year ago. Since then, he has garnered more than 827 thousand subscribers on his channel, and his videos have more than 35 million combined views.

In the last 30 days, he has gained over 109 thousand subscribers and 7.95 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

X-Mania's social media accounts

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Twitter profile, click here.

X-Mania also streams on Booyah. Click here to visit his profile.

