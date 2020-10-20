How to redeem Free Fire reward codes in October 2020

Free Fire offers its players a wide range of exclusive in-game cosmetics and items like bundles, skins, costumes and more. Players can obtain most of these items by using diamonds, which are one of the game’s currencies. However, not every user can purchase in-game diamonds, so players often look for alternative ways to get them or the items for free.

Redeem codes are a great way for players to get in-game items for free. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to use redeem codes in Free Fire.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes in October 2020

Free Fire redemption center

Redeem codes can be redeemed by players on the official redemption center of Garena Free Fire. Follow the steps given below on how they can do so:

Step 1: Open any web browser and search for ‘reward.ff.garena.com’ and click on the most relevant option. You can also click here to visit the official redemption center of Free Fire.

Step 2: Log in via Google / Facebook / VK / Huawei ID.

(Note: Players with guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes)

Step 3: Next, enter all the details, like the UID and Redeem Code, in the text field and click on the 'confirm' button.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, the reward will be sent to the ‘Vault’ tab in Free Fire.

It is to be noted that these redeem codes have a specific usage limit. If you receive an error message stating, ‘the code has expired’, it means the code has been exhausted and can no longer be used. If this happens, you have no choice but to wait for the next set of codes to arrive.

