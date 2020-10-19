Born2Kill's (B2K) Free Fire ID, lifetime stats and other details

Born2Kill, aka B2K, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He plays in the Middle East server and is quite famous for the montages and gameplay videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

B2K’s Free Fire ID

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047, and his IGN is ‘’THE^^FATHER”. He is also the leader of the guild – ‘IM-50-MEMBER.’

B2K’s Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has played a total of 7492 squad games and has triumphed in 1395 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.61%. With 43569 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.15.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2221 games and has secured 385 victories at a win rate of 17.33%. He also has 8950 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.87.

Born2Kill has also played 1371 solo games and has won 168 of them, making his win rate 12.25%. He has amassed over 4445 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.69.

B2K’s PC Setup

CPU - Intel i7-8750H @ 2.20Ghz

GPU - RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

RAM - 24GB DDR4 (2,666MHz)

Hard Disk - 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Screen - 17.3-inch, Full HD

B2K’s YouTube channel

B2K started creating content on YouTube around one-and-a-half years ago. Since then, he has uploaded 282 videos on his channel. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 5.12 million and has more than 327 million combined views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

B2K’s social media accounts

B2K’s is active on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Twitter profile, click here.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

