ANKUSH FREE FIRE's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats and other details

ANKUSH FREE FIRE is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator. He is immensely popular in the Free Fire community and has over 2.63 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we take a look at his ID, lifetime stats and more.

ANKUSH FREE FIRE’s ID

Ankush's Free Fire ID is 241375963. He is also the leader of the guild – ‘I D F C’.

ANKUSH FREE FIRE’s Lifetime stats

Ankush has played 20322 squad games and has triumphed in 8437 of them, at a win rate of 41.51%. He has racked up a total of 72772 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.12 and inflicting average damage of 1432 per game.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2912 games and has secured 1190 victories, translating to a win rate of 40.86%. He has also notched up 10557 kills at K/D ratio of 6.13.

Ankush has also featured in 887 solo games and has won 119 of them, making his win rate 13.41%. He has accumulated 2488 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 3.24.

ANKUSH FREE FIRE’s PC setup

CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

MOTHERBOARD - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

PSU - Corsair Power Supplies, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

MONITOR - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz Frame Rate

ANKUSH FREE FIRE’s YouTube channel

ANKUSH FREE FIRE started creating content on YouTube back in November 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 227 videos. He boasts a subscriber count of 2.63 million and has over 221 million views on his videos. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He is also quite active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

