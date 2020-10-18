Raistar's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Raistar is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. He has millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel and is known for his incredible gameplay in Garena's battle royale sensation.

In this article, we take a look at his in-game details.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250,

Raistar’s Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Raistar has played a total of 14132 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2558 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.87%. He has notched up 48714 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.14 and inflicting average damage of 1344 per match.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 4446 games and has secured 705 victories at a win rate of 15.85%. With 14297 kills, he has an incredible K/D ratio of 3.82.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3485 solo games and has bagged 401 victories with a win ratio of 11.50%. He has 10672 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.46.

With the ranked season having started just a few days ago, Raistar has only played 8 squad games and has triumphed in 4 of them. He also has 34 kills in the game mode.

Raistar's YouTube channel

Raistar started his journey on YouTube back in December 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 27 videos on his channel and has amassed over 1.87 million subscribers. He also has over 33.8 million views combined on his videos.

You can click here to check out his YouTube channel.

Raistar's social media accounts

Raistar is quite active on Instagram. You can visit his profile by clicking here.

Raistar's settings

Watch the following video to check out Raistar's settings in Free Fire:

