SK Sabir Boss Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Free Fire is one of the most popular BR titles on the mobile platform. This game boasts a massively active player base worldwide courtesy to the frequent updates and addition of features. Its popularity has also led to the advent of content creators and streamers.

SK Sabir Gaming, popularly known as SK Sabir Boss, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He is quite famous in the community for his excellent gameplay. In this article, we take a look at his in-game details.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID number is 55479535.

SK Sabir Boss’s lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in a total of 25200 squad games and got the better of his foes in 8377 of them, translating to a win percent of 33.24%. He has notched up 89553 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.32, and inflicted 1329 average damage per match.

His all-time stats

The YouTuber also has appeared in 2865 duo games and bagged 596 wins for a win rate of 20.80%. With 7784 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, in the solo mode, he has played 1572 games and secured 141 victories for a win ratio of 8.96%. The streamer has racked up 3204 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

As the ongoing ranked season began just yesterday, SK Sabir Boss hasn’t played a lot of ranked games. He has just made an appearance in 64 squad matches as of now.

His YouTube channel

He started his journey in content creation over a year ago. The first video on his channel dates back to September 2019. Since then, he has grown immensely and uploaded 128 videos on his YouTube channel. He has amassed over 2.76 million subscribers and has over 110 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His settings

Check out his settings in the following video:

