SK Sabir Boss vs JIGS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

JIGS and SK Sabir Boss are two of the most popular Free Fire players and content creators. They are both part of the famous guild, BOSS, which is led by JIGS.

SK Sabir Boss is an established figure on YouTube and has more than 2.77 million subscribers. Meanwhile, JIGS began his journey on the platform back in August 2020 but has already amassed over 637 thousand subscribers.

In this article, we will compare the Free Fire stats of both players.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime Stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25223 matches in the squad mode and has won 8287 matches, which equates to a win rate of 33.25%. He has racked up 89576 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.32.

The YouTuber has also taken part in 2865 duo matches and has 596 victories, making his win rate 20.80%. With 7784 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has also won 141 solo games from 1573 matches, translating to a win rate of 8.96%. He has secured 3204 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 87 games in the squad mode and has registered 29 victories with a win rate of 33.33%. He has also accumulated 130 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

JIGS' Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime Stats

JIGS has played in a total of 10366 squad games and has a win tally of 4126, which makes his win rate 39.80%. He has killed 32769 opponents and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.25.

He has played relatively fewer duo and duo matches. JIGS has 174 duo matches to his name and has secured 38 victories, translating to a win rate of 21.83%. He has also notched up 428 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The Youtuber has 9 Booyahs in 83 solo matches, with a win rate of 10.84%. He has 106 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 1.43.

Ranked Stats

Since Ranked Season 18 has just begun, JIGS has only played 19 squad matches and has won 5 of them, making his win rate 26.13%. He has 51 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.64.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

When we compare both of the players’ lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio in all three matches, i.e., solo, duo and squad. Meanwhile, JIGS has the edge in terms of win rate.

In the ongoing season, JIGS has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir has maintained a better win rate.

