Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and MrStiven Tc are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers from India and Colombia, respectively. While the former boasts a massive subscriber count of over 7.57 million on YouTube, the latter has about 6.08 million followers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7528 squad matches and has won on 2116 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.10%. With 19534 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The Indian content creator has also played 3971 duo games and has stood victorious in 705 of them, with a win rate of 17.75%. He has notched up 10376 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3185 solo games and triumphed in 261 of them, making his win rate 8.19%. In the process, he has eliminated 7036 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 160 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 43 wins, maintaining a win rate of 26.87%. He has bagged 394 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.37.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 32 games and has 4 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.50%. He has killed 80 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Amitbhai has also played 16 solo matches and has 3 wins, making his win rate 18.75%. He has racked up 63 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.85 in this mode.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has played 7987 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2180 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.29%. He has registered 27388 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.72 in this mode.

Moreover, the Colombian YouTuber has played 2271 solo matches and has 429 Booyahs, making his win rate 18.89%. With a K/D ratio of 4.59, he has secured 8463 kills in these matches.

MrStiven Tc has also played 3573 solo games and has won 417 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.67%. He has accumulated 11829 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.75 in this mode.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc has played 72 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 14 wins, making his win rate 19.44%. He has gathered 281 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.84 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 21 games and has triumphed in 3 of them, maintaining win rate of 14.28%. He has 97 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 5.39.

MrStiven Tc streamer has also played 13 solo matches, killing 48 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.69.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and MrStiven Tc have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky.

In the lifetime stats, MrStiven Tc is better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo mode. When it comes to the squad mode, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while MrStiven Tc has a better K/D ratio.

Meanwhile, in the ranked solo mode, Amitbhai has relatively superior stats than MrStiven Tc. The latter has the edge in the ranked duo mode.

In the ranked squad mode, Amitbhai has a better win rate while MrStiven Tc has a higher K/D ratio.

