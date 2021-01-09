Raistar vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and RUOK FF are popular Free Fire YouTubers from India and Thailand, respectively. While the former has over 2.78 million subscribers on the platform, the latter has a subscriber count of 5.31 million.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14884 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2609 of them, making his win rate 17.52%. With a K/D ratio of 4.07, he has notched 49954 kills in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4457 games and has won 705 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.81%. He has registered 14312 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 3516 solo matches and has 401 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate 11.40%. He has killed 10719 enemies in these games, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 201 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 13 victories, making his win rate 6.46%. He has eliminated 541 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.88 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and 1 ranked solo game.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF’s lifetime stats

RUOK FF has played 6609 squad matches and has triumphed in 2804 of them, translating to a win rate of 42.42%. He has accumulated 31693 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.40.

In the duo mode, the Thailand-based YouTuber has played 2595 games and has won on 1068 occasions, making his win rate 41.15%. With 12849 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 8.41 in this mode.

RUOK FF has played 1647 solo matches and has triumphed in 502 of them, maintaining a win rate of 30.47%. In the process, he has secured 6490 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

RUOK FF’s ranked stats

RUOK FF has played 2 squad games in the current ranked season and has a single win, making his win rate 50%. He has racked up 8 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.00 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 23 duo matches and has 8 wins, translating to a win rate of 34.78%. He has bagged 182 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.13 in these matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

RUOK FF has the edge over Raistar in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo, duo and squad modes.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes as Raistar has not played enough matches. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad mode, RUOK FF has only played 3 games.

