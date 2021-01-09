Ankush FREEFIRE's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Ankush FREEFIRE is arguably one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He is quite popular amongst the community for his insane skills and gameplay videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details as of January 2021.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush has competed in 21952 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 9336 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 42.52%. With 80271 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 6.36.

In the duo mode, the internet star has appeared in 3086 games and has come out on top on 1236 occasions, having a win ratio of 40.05%. In the process, he has notched up 11550 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.24.

The YouTuber has 920 solo games to his name and has 122 Booyahs, which corresponds to a win rate of 13.26%. He has gathered 2561 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ankush FREEFIRE has featured in 1053 games and has a winning tally of 783, translating to a win ratio of 74.53%. He has accumulated 4574 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 16.94.

The renowned content creator has won 24 of the 47 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 51.06%. With a K/D ratio of 10.39, he has registered 239 frags.

Lastly, the streamer has participated in six solo games and has secured 14 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His PC setup

CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

MOTHERBOARD - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

PSU - Corsair Power Supplies, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

MONITOR - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz Frame Rate

His YouTube channel

Ankush FREEFIRE started creating content on his YouTube channel back in November 2016 and since then, he has uploaded over 298 videos. He has a subscriber count of over 3.88 million and has over 368 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Ankush FREEFIRE has Instagram and Twitter accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

