Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and Lokesh Gamer are two of the most well-known Free Fire YouTubers from India. They boast massive subscriber counts on the Google-owned platform with 7.6 million and 6.69 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7542 squad games and has won on 2120 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.10%. He has bagged 19555 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.61.

Advertisement

The Indian YouTuber has also played 3983 duo games and has triumphed in 705 of them, making his win rate 17.70%. He has eliminated 10399 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.17 in this mode.

Amitbhai has secured 261 victories in 3191 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.17%. In the process, he has killed 7048 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats

Amitbhai has 47 Booyahs in 175 squad games in the current ranked season, making his win rate 26.85%. With a K/D ratio of 3.25, he has 416 kills in this mode.

The content creator has also played 45 duo matches and has registered 4 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.88%. He has amassed 104 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Amitbhai has played 22 solo games and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.63%. He has knocked out 70 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.68 in this mode.

Advertisement

Also Read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3241 squad games and has triumphed in 693 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.38%. He has 5955 frags to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1478 duo games and has emerged victorious in 142 of them, making his win rate 9.60%. In the process, he has racked up 2454 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Lokesh Gamer has 124 victories in 1197 solo games, translating to a win rate of 10.35%. In these matches, he has killed 2133 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 41 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 10 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.39%. With 111 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has played 1 solo game this ranked season but is yet to secure a kill or a victory.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Amitbhai and Lokesh Gamer boast incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the stats of the solo and duo matches in the ongoing ranked season as Lokesh Gamer hasn’t played enough games. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad games, Lokesh Gamer has a better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a higher win rate.

Also Read: Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming): Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021