Raistar's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Raistar is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He has a popular YouTube channel in which he uploads highlights for his gameplay.

The teenager is also among the most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers, with over 2.79 million subscribers on the platform.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats and K/D ratio as of January 2021.

Also Read: Gyan Sujan vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Raistar has played 14884 squad games to date and has emerged victorious in 2609 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.52%. He has 49954 frags and has a K/D ratio of 4.07 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber also has 705 Booyahs in 4457 duo matches, making his win rate 15.81%. With 14312 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Raistar has played 3516 solo matches and has won on 401 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.40%. He has eliminated 10719 opponents and holds a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 201 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 13 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.46%. He has racked up 541 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.88.

The popular content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches but is yet to register a victory. He has 5 frags to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Advertisement

Raistar has played a single ranked solo match but hasn’t secured a victory or a kill yet.

Raistar’s YouTube channel

Raistar started his journey on YouTube back in November 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 29 videos and has garnered over 53 million combined views.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Raistar’s social media accounts

To visit Raistar's Instagram account, click here.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?