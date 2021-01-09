Gyan Sujan vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan and B2K are well-known Free Fire content creators from India and Tunisia, respectively. While the former has more than 6.61 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has a subscriber count of 6.13 million.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan's lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16680 squad games and has emerged victorious in 6106 squad of them, translating to a win rate of 36.60%. He has secured 56441 kills and has a K/D ratio of 5.34 in this mode.

Advertisement

The Indian YouTuber has 463 Booyahs in 2024 duo matches, making his win rate 22.87%. He has 5330 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1308 solo games and has triumphed on 153 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.69%. He has notched up 2207 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.91 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan's ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 255 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 78 of them, translating to a win rate of 30.58%. He has eliminated 1110 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.27.

The popular content creator has also played 21 ranked duo matches and has won on 12 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 57.14%. With 86 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Gyan Sujan has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Advertisement

Also Read: Raistar vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K’s lifetime stats

B2K has played 8170 squad games and has triumphed in 1471 of them, making his win rate 18%. He has racked up 47288 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.06 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has 397 victories in 2321 games, which translates to a win rate of 17.10%. He has bagged 9562 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.97 in these matches.

B2K has also played 1398 solo games and has won on 171 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.23%. He has knocked out 4598 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.75 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

B2K’s ranked stats

B2K has played 295 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has registered 34 Booyahs, making his win rate 11.52%. He has amassed 1645 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.30 in these matches.

The Tunisia-based content creator has played 18 duo matches and has triumphed in 4 games, translating to a win rate of 22.22%. With a K/D ratio of 7.86, he has accumulated 110 kills in this mode.

B2K has also played 7 solo games and has won 2 of them, with a win rate of 28.57% win rate. In the process, he has killed 512 opponents at a K/D ratio of 10.20.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, B2K has a higher K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a superior win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, B2K has an edge over Gyan Sujan in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Advertisement

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo mode as Gyan Sujan has not played enough games. However, in the ranked duo matches, Gyan Sujan has better stats than B2K. In the ranked duo games, B2K has a better K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate.

Also Read: Gyan Sujan vs White444: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?