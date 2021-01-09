Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming): Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has become one of the prominent battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The title achieved multiple milestones in 2020, including 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube. This underlines its extensive viewership.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the popular Indian gaming content creators on YouTube, with his primary game being Free Fire. He has a subscriber count exceeding 18.9 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire stats as of January 2021.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10,150 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2,520 games, which translates to a win rate of 24.82%. In the process, he has eliminated 37,236 foes with a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The Indian YouTuber has 306 Booyahs in 1,642 duo matches that correspond to a win percentage of 18.63%. He has bagged 6,402 kills and holds a K/D ratio of 4.79.

He has also featured in 897 solo games and has emerged victorious in 77 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 8.58%. Ajjubhai has 2,264 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has participated in 284 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 40 games, equating to a win rate of 14.08%. With 907 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.72.

The content creator has three duo matches to his name and has clinched a single match, managing a win rate of 33.33%. In the process, he has killed five foes with a K/D ratio of 2.5.

He's also competed in 10 solo matches in the ongoing season and has a single first-place finish with a 10% win percentage. Ajjubhai has registered 19 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Ajjubhai started posting videos on YouTube over two years ago, with the first video dating back to December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 1,100 videos on his YouTube channel and amassed over 2.5 billion views. He has also amassed a massive subscriber count of over 18.9 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel named "Total Gaming Live," where he streams several games, including the battle royale title.

His social media accounts

Ajjubhai is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The links for his accounts are given below:

