Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Golemcito Games: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire have witnessed a sharp rise over the past few years. A vast number of players have started making videos across various streaming platforms.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Golemcito Games are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers hailing from India and Peru. They are quite popular among the masses and boast subscriber counts of over 7.64 million and 6.12 million.

This article looks at their in-game stats and compares them.

Also read: How to get the Rapper Underlord bundle from Strike Down event in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7558 squad matches and has secured 2123 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 28.08%. With 19590 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the streamer played 3992 games and has bettered his foes in 706 of them for a win rate of 17.68%. In the process, he has eliminated 10422 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The content creator has played 3202 solo games and has triumphed in 261, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.15%. He has 7069 frags to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has taken part in 190 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 50 occasions, making his win rate 26.31%. He has accumulated 449 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The internet star has won five of the 54 matches he has played in the duo mode, translating to a win ratio of 9.25%. He has killed 127 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.59.

The YouTuber has also played 34 solo games and has three wins in them, at a win percentage of 8.82%. He has gathered 91 kills, having a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Advertisement

Also read: Titanium Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Golemcito Games’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 307682419.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Golemcito Games has appeared in 4081 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 1120, retaining a win ratio of 27.44%. With a K/D ratio of 4.06, he has bagged 12027 frags.

In the duo mode, the internet star has won 284 of the 1300 games he has played, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.84%. He has collected 3817 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.76.

The YouTuber has played 1932 solo matches and has 316 first-place finishes, which converts to a win rate of 16.35%. He has registered 5639 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.49.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Golemcito Games has featured in 75 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 34, equating to a win percentage of 45.33%. He has garnered 234 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.71.

Moreover, the streamer has participated in three duo games and has a single win for a win ratio of 33.33%. He has racked up eight frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Lastly, the content creator has 16 solo matches to his name and has emerged victorious in three of them, having a win rate of 18.75%. He has notched up 39 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Advertisement

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. Golemcito Games is better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo modes in the lifetime stats. Coming to the squad mode, Amitbhai has a finer win rate, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as Golemcito Games has competed in only a few of them. In the solo and squad modes, Golemcito Games has the edge.

Also read: 40 fancy guild names with symbols for Free Fire in January 2021