Gyan Sujan vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire has grown immensely over the past few years and has become a career option for many gamers. Having amassed a massive player base worldwide, it also serves as an audience for the content creators.

Gyan Sujan and LetDa Hyper are two prominent figures amongst the Free Fire community, hailing from India and Indonesia. They are quite popular among the masses for the content they upload on their YouTube channels and boast massive subscriber counts of over 6.87 million and 7.49 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has participated in 16808 squad games to date and has triumphed in 6133 of them, equating to a win percentage of 36.48%. He has 56909 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.33.

The content creator has played 2025 duo games and has secured 463 victories in them, ensuring a win ratio of 22.86%. With 5330 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Gyan Sujan has 153 first-place finishes in 1309 solo matches, which corresponds to a win rate of 11.68%. He has 2207 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has appeared in 373 squad games in the ranked season 18 and has outdone his foes on 105 occasions at a win rate of 28.15%. He has eliminated 1565 enemies and upheld a K/D ratio of 5.84.

The famous content creator has contested in 21 matches and has won 12 of them, which comes close to a win ratio of 57.14%. He has notched 86 kills and has sustained a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Gyan Sujan also has three solo games to his name but is yet to register a victory or a kill.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has been featured in 19951 squad matches and has emerged on top on 5982 occasions, having a win percentage of 29.98%. He has bagged 59744 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.28.

In the duo mode, the player has 866 games to his name and has 181 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 20.90%. In the process, he has eliminated 2396 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Lastly, the popular content creator has 489 solo matches to his name and has 65 Booyahs, making his win rate of 13.29%. With a K/D ratio of 2.83, he has collected 1198 kills.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, LetDa Hyper has played 347 squad games and has bettered his foes in 79 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 22.76%. He has accumulated 857 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The player has appeared in five solo and five duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan is better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes, while LetDa Hyper has the upper hand in the solo mode.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as LetDa Hyper has competed only in a few of them. In the squad mode, Gyan Sujan has the edge.

