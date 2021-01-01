SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire has become a household name amongst the Indian mobile gaming community. It has amassed a massive player base in the country, resulting in the rise in content creation related to it.

SK Sabir Boss is a renowned Indian Free Fire YouTuber, and he has a vast subscriber count of over 3.3 million. This article takes a look at his in-game stats and more.

SK Sabir Boss’ real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

According to the video by IRON GAMING, the real name of SK Sabir Boss is Sheikh Sabir. His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 26509 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 8683 of them, having a win percentage of 32.75%. With 93892 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.27.

In the duo mode, the streamer has featured 2914 times and has bettered foes in 603 games, coming down to a win ratio of 20.69%. He has secured 7902 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Lastly, the content creator has 142 wins in 1591 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 8.92%. He has bagged 3236 eliminations to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sabir has competed in 157 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 43, coming down to a win ratio of 27.38%. He has accumulated 275 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.41.

The internet star has played 38 games in the duo mode and has seven wins, maintaining a win percentage of 18.42%. He has collected 101 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

The YouTuber has participated in 3 solo matches and has killed two foes at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss started posting videos on YouTube over a year ago, with the first video on his channel dating back to September 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 150 videos and amassed over 132 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

