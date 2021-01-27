Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is arguably the most popular Free Fire YouTuber from India. Currently, he has over 19.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Arrow AK runs the renowned channel Arrow Gaming alongside Arrow IB, which has around 1.42 million subscribers.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10389 squad matches and has come out on top on 2541 occasions, having a win percentage of 24.45%. He has accumulated 38325 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.88.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1642 games and has 306 victories for a win ratio of 18.63%. In the process, he has notched up 6402 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The content creator has won 77 of the 898 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 8.57%. With a K/D ratio of 2.76, he has 2267 eliminations.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 535 squad games in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 59, coming down to a win ratio of 11.02%. He has 1946 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The internet star has played three duo matches and has a single win, maintaining a win percentage of 33.33%. He has gathered five frags at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Total Gaming has participated in ten solo games and has one Booyah, making his win rate 10%. He has registered 19 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK has competed in 10706 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 3542, retaining a win percentage of 33.08%. He has bagged 31876 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.45.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 1432 games and has remained unbeaten in 319 of them, equating to a win ratio of 22.27%. With 3721 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.34.

The YouTuber has also secured 196 wins in the 1511 solo matches played for a win rate of 12.97%. He has notched up 3866 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has appeared in exactly 200 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 38, corresponding to a win rate of 19.00%. He has accumulated 558 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.44.

The content creator has played 16 duo matches and outshone his foes in seven, leading to a win percentage of 43.75%. He has racked up 52 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 5.78.

Lastly, the streamer has contented in three solo games and has one first-place finish, converting to a win ratio of 33.33%. He has 11 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Arrow AK has a finer win rate in the duo and squad modes, while Ajjubhai has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio. The former is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the solo mode.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has played only a few duo matches, while Arrow AK has played just three solo games. Total Gaming has a better K/D ratio in the squad mode, while Arrow AK has a greater win rate.

