SK Sabir Boss vs PK Parwez (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has grown exponentially since its release over three years ago. The game has garnered an enormous player base across the world, which has led to the growth of content creation and streaming related to it.

SK Sabir Boss is among the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. At the time of writing, he had over 3.43 million YouTube subscribers. Meanwhile, PK Parwez runs the prominent channel, PK Gamers, alongside PK Karan, which has over 2.79 million subscribers.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26951 squad matches and has secured 8761 wins, having a win percentage of 32.50%. With 95182 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.23.

The streamer has played 2971 duo games and bettered his foes in 607 of them for a win ratio of 20.43%. In the process, he has registered 8053 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The content creator has played 1612 solo matches and has 142 first-place finishes, making his win rate of 8.80%. He has notched up 3249 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sabir has 593 squad games to his name and has 119 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 20.06%. He has collected 1553 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The internet star has 93 duo matches to his name and 11 victories, at a win percentage of 11.82%. He has accumulated 239 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.91.

The YouTuber has played 21 solo games and bagged 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez has featured in 6879 squad matches and has a win tally of 1011, retaining a win percentage of 14.69%. He has amassed 19607 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.34.

The internet star has played 1782 games in the duo mode and has 173 victories, coming down to a win rate of 9.70%. He has racked up 4585 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The YouTuber has won 213 of the 3281 solo matches, equating to a win ratio of 6.49%. With a K/D ratio of 2.54, he has 7790 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Parwez has contented in 521 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 60 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 11.51%. He has accumulated 1878 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The streamer has appeared in 52 duo games and has remained unbeaten in six of them, corresponding to a win rate of 11.53%. He has gathered 177 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.85.

The content creator has participated in 13 solo matches and has a single victory, translating to a win rate of 7.69%. He has 32 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the lifetime duo and squad modes. PK Parwez has a superior K/D ratio in the solo mode, while Sabir has a greater win rate.

In the current ranked season, PK Parwez has a finer K/D ratio in duo and squad modes, while Sabir has a superior win rate. Coming to the solo mode, the former is relatively better.

