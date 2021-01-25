Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Aditech: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Aditech are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. While the former boasts a massive subscriber count of 7.9 million on YouTube, the latter has around 1.02 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7620 squad matches and has 2133 victories to his name, making his win rate 27.99%. With 19744 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 4045 games and has triumphed on 715 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.67%. In the process, he has notched 10613 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also won 262 of the 3232 solo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.10%. He has accumulated 7136 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played 243 squad games and has won 60 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.69%. He has bagged 587 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 105 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 14 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.33%. He has registered 314 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Amitbhai has played 59 ranked solo games and has 4 victories to his name, making his win rate 6.77%. He has collected 154 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.80 in this mode.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

Aditech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Aditech’s lifetime stats

Aditech has played 3249 squad matches and has won on 1160 occasions, translating to a win rate of 35.70%. With a K/D ratio of 3.05, he has 6372 kills in these matches.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 2093 games and has emerged victorious in 199 of them, making his win rate 9.50%. He has racked up 4064 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.15 in this mode.

Aditech has also played 1881 solo games and has triumphed in 170 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.03%. He has 3397 frags to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Aditech’s ranked stats

Aditech has played 1252 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 794 victories, making his win rate 63.41%. He has killed 2594 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.66 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 94 ranked duo matches and has triumphed on 52 occasions, translating to a win rate of 55.31%. He has accumulated 277 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.60.

Aditech has played 124 ranked solo games and has 77 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 62.09%. He has garnered 412 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.77 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Aditech have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo and squad matches, Aditech has a higher win rate while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, when it comes to the lifetime duo games, Amitbhai has better stats than Aditech.

In the ongoing ranked season, Aditech has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

