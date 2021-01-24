Create
How to get CR7's Sii! Emote and Stereo Blaster Bundle in Free Fire

Payers can obtain several items by purchasing a specific number of diamonds in the Tune Blaster Top Up event (Image via Free Fire)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 24 Jan 2021, 12:05 IST
Feature
Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game cosmetic items like costumes, emotes and more. Most of these items can be obtained using diamonds, one of the currencies in the game.

Free Fire also hosts numerous events that provide players with opportunities to acquire these items for cheaper rates or even for free.

In the Tune Blaster Top Up event, players can obtain several items by purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to get CR7's Sii! emote and Stereo Blaster Bundle in Garena Free Fire.

How to get CR7's Sii! Emote and Stereo Blaster Bundle in Free Fire

The Tune Blaster Top Up event began on 24th January 2021 and will end on 2nd February 2021. The top-up rewards for the event are as follows:

Sii! Emote - Top-up 200 diamonds

Sii! emote
Stereo Blaster Bundle - Top-up 500 diamonds

Stereo Blaster Bundle
Blueprint: Tune Blaster - Top-up 1000 diamonds

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds in Free Fire and claim the respective rewards:

Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the 'diamond' icon located on the top of the screen.

Click on the diamond icon
Step 2: Several top-up options will appear. They can next choose the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Several top-up options appear on the screen of the users
Step 3: Players can make a successful purchase via the desired payment option. Diamonds will then be credited to their accounts.

They can redeem the top-up rewards manually by following these steps:

Step 1: Players must click on the 'Calendar' (events) icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Press the Calendar icon
Step 2: They should then tap on the 'Events' tab and click on the 'Tune Blaster Top Up' option.

Tune Blaster Top Up
Step 3: Players can then press the redeem button located beside the respective rewards.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Published 24 Jan 2021, 12:05 IST
Garena Free Fire
