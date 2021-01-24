Free Fire, which is developed and published by Garena, has established itself as one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. This success can largely be credited to the regular updates that its developers introduce to the game.

The Free Fire OB26 Advance Server download was made available on 21st January, and players have been able to test out a wide variety of new features in the game.

Only a limited number of players can access the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB26 Advance Server Activation Code: All you need to know

To access the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server and try out all the new features, players need to have an Activation Code.

As mentioned above, the code is given to a limited number of users. After the registration process is completed, the developers review the applications and provide the chosen players with the code.

The code can only be given out by the developers, and there are no alternative means to obtain it.

Upon obtaining the Activation Code, players can follow the steps given below to download and access the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server on their device:

Step 1: Players first have to download the APK file of the Advance Server. They can either download it from the official website or click here to do so.

Step 2: After the download is completed, players would have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 3: They should then open the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server and tap on the guest option.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the Activation Code. Upon doing so, players should click the ‘Okay!’ button.

Players will now be able to test out all the new features in the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

