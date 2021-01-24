Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Arrow IB (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in India. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 7.88 million on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Arrow IB is a popular Free Fire YouTuber who runs the channel ‘Arrow Gaming’ alongside Arrow AK. The channel has over 1.42 million subscribers.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7606 squad matches and has won on 2130 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.00%. With 19708 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4044 games and has triumphed in 715 of them, making his win rate 17.68%. He has 10606 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also played 3232 solo matches and has secured 262 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.10%. He has notched up 7136 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 230 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 57 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.78%. In the process, he has 551 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The popular YouTuber has also won 14 of the 104 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 13.46%. He has secured 304 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 59 ranked solo games and has 4 wins to his name, making his win rate 6.77%. He has killed 154 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195.

Lifetime stats

Arrow IB has played 8900 games to date and has triumphed in 2981 of them, making his win rate 33.49%. He has accumulated 37208 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.29.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2487 matches and has emerged victorious in 595 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.92%. With a K/D ratio of 4.43, he has 8379 kills in this mode.

Arrow IB has also played 2321 solo games and has won on 567 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.42%. He has 8441 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Ranked stats

Arrow IB has played 87 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 19 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 21.83%. He has bagged 277 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The popular content creator has also played 26 ranked duo games and has secured 3 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.53%. He has accumulated 118 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.13 in this mode.

Arrow IB has played 43 ranked solo games and has won on 4 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 9.30%. He has registered 169 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.43.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Arrow IB have maintained decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Arrow IB has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

In the ranked solo matches, Arrow IB has relatively better stats than Amitbhai. However, in the ranked duo and squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Arrow IB has a better K/D ratio.

