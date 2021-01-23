SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in India. While the former has a subscriber count of over 3.42 million on YouTube, the latter has over 3.02 million subscribers not the platform.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Rishi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26877 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 8748 of them, translating to a win rate of 32.54%. With 94964 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.24 in this mode.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2969 duo games and has secured 607 victories, making his win rate 20.44%. In the process, he has bagged 8047 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1612 solo matches and has won on 142 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has racked up 3249 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 524 squad games in the current ranked season and has 106 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 20.22%. He has registered 1337 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 92 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 11 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.95%. He has collected 236 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.91.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 ranked solo games and has 14 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Shadow Shooter: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15039 squad games and has 2620 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 17.42%. With a K/D ratio of 4.05, he has racked 50334 kills in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4464 matches and has secured 705 wins, making his win rate 15.79%. He has accumulated 14318 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 3518 solo games and has triumphed on 401 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.39%. He has 10723 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 351 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 24 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.83%. He has amassed 917 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

The YouTuber has also played 5 ranked duo games and 1 ranked solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are skilled players in Garena Free Fire.

While SK Sabir Boss has better stats in the lifetime squad matches, Raistar has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo games. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

Advertisement

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Raistar has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Raistar.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?