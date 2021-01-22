SK Sabir Boss vs Rishi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has established itself on the mobile platform and has found a special place in the heart of many Indian players. Due to its massive player base in the country, content creation and streaming related to it have witnessed an upsurge.

SK Sabir Boss and Rishi Gaming are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers amongst the Indian community. They create videos related to various aspects of the battle royale title and currently boast subscriber counts of over 3.42 million and 2.25 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 26871 squad matches to date and has emerged on top on 8748 occasions, having a win percentage of 32.55%. With 94940 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.24.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2966 games and has bettered his foes in 606 of them for a win rate of 20.43%. He has 8032 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1612 solo matches and has 142 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 8.80%. In the process, he has notched 3249 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has competed in 518 squad games and has secured 106 victories, which comes to a win rate of 20.46%. He has bagged 1313 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played 89 duo matches and has 10 Booyahs, managing a win percentage of 11.23%. He has 221 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.80.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 solo games and has garnered 14 kills with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 557371238.

(Note: He also has a second ID – 283992800)

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has taken part in 6924 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 1266, retaining a win ratio of 18.28%. He has registered exactly 15400 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.72.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has won 204 of the 2162 games, converting to a win percentage of 9.43%. With a K/D ratio of 2.23, he has racked 4364 frags.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 1819 solo matches and has won 87 of them, making his win rate of 4.78%. He has accumulated 2931 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.69.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming has played 224 squad games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 33 of them, translating to a win percentage of 14.73%. He has collected 608 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Moreover, the player has two victories out of the 49 duo matches that he has played, thus having a win ratio of 4.08%. He has 153 frags to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Lastly, Rishi Gaming has contended in 10 solo games and has 20 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is relatively superior in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad mode. Rishi Gaming has a higher K/D ratio in the duo mode, while SK Sabir Boss has a greater win rate.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the two YouTubers are yet to register a win. However, Rishi Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

