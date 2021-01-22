Free Fire redeem code for today (January 22nd): Free MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire offers numerous captivating and enchanting in-game items like gun skins, outfits, and more.

While only some of them influence gameplay, users still desire them. They can purchase these items directly from the store or obtain them from various events. Players usually have to spend the diamonds to acquire many of these items, and hence, look for alternative ways.

Redeem codes have 12 characters, which include letters and numbers. They are one of the best ways to get such in-game items for free, which this article discusses.

Free Fire redeem code for January 22nd

Redeem code: 3CYSQQ95YTWK

Reward: 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The redeem code is only for the selected regions, i.e., US, NA, and SAC. Hence, users from the other areas will not be able to use it. Players will encounter an error message stating, “This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to redeem the code)

Gamers can follow the steps below to use the redeem code in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to visit the official reward redemption site of Free Fire here.

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to their Free Fire accounts via Facebook, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.

Note: The users having a guest account will not be able to use the redeem code, and hence they will have to bind it with any of the above.

Enter the redeem code and press the confirm button

Step 3: The players have to enter the ID in the text field and press the confirm button.

Press the claim button

Step 4: Once the redemption procedure is successful, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Any in-game currency as a reward will be directly credited to their account.

If gamers encounter an error message stating the code is invalid or already redeemed, it likely means that the code has expired and they cannot use it any further. If they receive this error, there is nothing to do except wait for the developers to release the new set of codes.

