SK Sabir Boss vs Arrow IB (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators and has over 3.41 million subscribers on YouTube.

Arrow IB is another well-known content creator who runs the prominent YouTube channel, Arrow Gaming, alongside Arrow AK. The channel currently boasts over 1.42 million subscribers.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 26871 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 8748 of them, making his win rate 32.55%. With a K/D ratio of 5.24, he has bagged 94940 frags in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 2966 duo games and has secured 606 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.43%. He has racked up 8032 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.40 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has won 142 of the 1612 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has 3249 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 518 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 106 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.46%. He has registered 1313 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 89 ranked duo matches and has 10 victories, maintaining a win rate of 11.23%. In the process, he has racked up 221 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.80.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 21 ranked solo games and has acccumulated 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195.

Lifetime stats

Arrow IB’s lifetime stats

Arrow IB has played 8871 squad matches and has emerged victorious on 2977 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 33.55%. He has racked up 37168 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.31.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2485 duo games and has triumphed in 595 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.94%. With 8364 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.43 in this mode.

Arrow IB has also played 2316 solo matches and has secured 566 victories, making hs win rate 24.43%. He has garnered 8411 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Ranked stats

Arrow IB’s ranked stats

Arrow IB has played 83 squad games in the current ranked season and has 17 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 20.48%. He has accumulated 263 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.98 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 24 ranked duo matches and has won 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.50%. He has registered 103 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Arrow IB has played 38 solo matches and has triumphed in 3 of them, making his win rate 7.89%. He has 139 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.97 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Arrow IB have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Arrow IB has the edge over SK Sabir Boss in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

Arrow IB also has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in all three ranked modes – solo, duo and squad.

