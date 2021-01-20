Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire in 2021?

Ajjubhai and Nobru are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world.

Ajjubhai is also the owner of the prominent Indian Free Fire roster, Total Gaming Esports. Meanwhile, Nobru is a professional athlete and recently founded an organization called Fluxo Esports along with “Cerol.”

While Ajjubhai boasts a subscriber count of 19.4 million on YouTube, Nobru has over 11.9 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10317 squad matches and has won on 2534 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.56%. With 37950 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1642 games and has secured 306 victories, making his win rate 18.63%. In the process, he has bagged 6402 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also played 898 solo matches and has 77 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.57%. He has racked up 2267 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 456 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 53 of them, making his win rate 11.62%. He has registered 1615 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.01 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has a single win to his name, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has killed 5 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has 1 Booyah, maintaining a win rate of 10%. He has registered 19 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 9173 squad games to date and has triumphed in 2008 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.89%. He has killed 22974 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Brazil-based YouTuber has won 379 of the 2501 matches he has played, making his win rate 15.15%. With a K/D ratio of 3.72, he has 7885 frags in these matches.

Nobru has also played 4636 solo matches and has 702 victories, translating to a win rate of 15.14%. He has accumulated 18626 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

Nobru has played 145 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 23 occasions, making his win rate 15.86%. He has 595 frags to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The popular esports athlete has also played 38 duo games and has stood victorious in 3 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.89%. He has racked up 151 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.31 in this mode.

Nobru has played 19 solo matches and has triumphed in 6 of them, maintaining a win rate of 31.57%. He has accumulated 134 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 10.31.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Nobru are skilled Garena Free Fire players. However, comparing their stats in the game can be difficult as they play in different regions. In the lifetime mode, Ajjubhai has the edge over Nobru in the duo and squad matches. Meanwhile, Nobru has relatively better stats than Ajjubhai in the solo matches.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, in the ranked solo and squad modes, Nobru is ahead of Ajjubhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

