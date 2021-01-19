AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is one of the most subscribed Indian Free Fire content creators. He is known for the variety of gameplay videos like challenges and more that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

This article glances at his in-game stats and other details in January 2021.

Also read: Raistar vs Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

AS Gaming has appeared in 7362 squad matches and has 1115 wins for a win percentage of 15.14%. In the process, he has bagged 18641 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.98.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2154 games and has registered 291 victories, coming down to a win rate of 13.50%. He has notched 5800 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Lastly, the content creator has played 2020 solo games and has 212 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 10.49%. With a K/D ratio of 3.23, he has registered 5840 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has featured in 110 squad games and has come out on top on 16 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 14.54%. With 343 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.65.

Apart from this, the internet star has competed in two solo and one duo match. He has secured four and five frags, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Advertisement

AS Gaming started his journey in content creation around two years ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to January 2019. Since then, there has been no looking back. He has a subscriber count of over 7.48 million and has over 636 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Sahil Rana is active on Instagram; fans can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server; players can click here to join it.

Also read: OP BNL's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021