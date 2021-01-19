Raistar vs Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Munna Bhai Gaming are popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers. They currently have subscriber counts of 2.91 million and 1.32 million on the platform, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15008 squad matches and has won on 2616 occasions, making his win rate 17.43%. He has racked up 50258 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.06 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4464 games and has secured 705 wins, translating to a win rate of 15.79%. In the process, he has bagged 14318 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Raistar has also won 401 of the 3518 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 11.39%. With 10723 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 319 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 20 victories, maintaining a win rate of 6.26%. He has 841 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.81 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked solo match and 5 ranked duo games.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 9074 squad games and has triumphed in 2629 of them, translating to a win rate of 28.97%. He has accumulated 32098 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.98.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2084 matches and has emerged victorious in 500 of them, making his win rate 23.99%. With a K/D ratio of 4.71, he has racked up 7468 frags in this mode.

Munna Bhai Gaming has also played 3298 solo games and has won on 819 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.83%. He has gathered 13872 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.60 in these matches.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 312 squad matches in the current ranked season and has garnered 93 victories, maintaining a win rate of 29.80%. He has collected 1321 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.03.

The content creator has also played 73 duo games and has registered 15 victories, making his win rate 20.54%. In the process, he has 274 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 120 solo games and has triumphed in 29 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.16%. He has killed 514 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.65.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Raistar and Munna Bhai Gaming have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

Munna Bhai Gaming has the edge over Raistar in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solo, duo and squad.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, Munna Bhai Gaming has relatively better stats than Raistar.

