OP BNL's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

Oussema Elloumi, aka OP BNL, is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the world. He hails from Tunisia and creates content related to various aspects of Garena's quick-paced battle royale.

This article takes a look at his stats, ID, and other details in Garena Free Fire.

BNL's Free Fire ID and stats

BNL's Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL's lifetime stats

BNL has played 21070 squad matches and emerged victorious in 3160 of them, making his win rate 14.99%. With 73532 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.11.

The popular content creator has also played 767 duo games and has triumphed in 84 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.95%. In the process, he has racked up 1436 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.10.

BNL has played 1240 solo games and has 78 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 6.29%. He has registered 2393 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

BNL's ranked stats

OP BNL has played 1989 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 80 victories, maintaining a win rate of 4.02%. With a K/D ratio of 2.58, he has racked up 4920 kills in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked solo games and has secured 5 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

BNL's YouTube channel

BNL started his journey on YouTuber around one-and-a-half years ago, with the first video on his YouTube channel posted in June 2019.

At the time of writing this article, he has a subscriber count of 5.44 million, with over 345 million combined views on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

BNL's social media accounts

BNL has an Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

He also streams on NimoTV. Click here to visit his account.

