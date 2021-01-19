SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are popular YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire community. They currently have a subscriber count of over 3.4 million and 2.91 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26829 squad matches to date and has won on 8740 occasions, making his win rate 32.57%. In the process, he has bagged 94821 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.24.

The Indian YouTuber has 605 wins in 2951 duo games, translating to a win rate of 20.50%. He has notched up 7986 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1612 solo matches and has triumphed in 142 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. With 3249 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 475 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 98 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.63%. He has registered 1191 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The popular content creator has also played 75 ranked duo matches and has 9 victories to his name, making his win rate 12.00%. He has collected 185 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.80 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 solo games and has racked up 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 15008 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2616 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.43%. He has garnered 50258 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.06 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 4464 matches and has 705 wins, translating to a win rate of 15.79%. With a K/D ratio of 3.81, he has registered 14318 kills in these matches.

Raistar has also played 3518 solo games and has triumphed in 401 of them, making his win rate 11.39%. He has accumulated 10723 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 319 ranked squad games and has 20 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 6.26%. He has racked up 841 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.81 in this mode.

He has also played 1 ranked solo game and 5 ranked duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are gifted Garena Free Fire players and boast impressive stats in the battle royale sensation.

In the lifetime mode, SK Sabir Boss has better stats in the squad matches while Raistar has the edge in the solo games. When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, Raistar has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Raistar has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Raistar in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

