Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Sudip Sarkar are two prominent content creators who frequently churn out Garena Free Fire-related videos on YouTube. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 7.77 million on the platform, the latter has over 990,000 subscribers.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7582 squad matches to date and has won on 2126 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.04%. In the process, he has 19639 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4028 games and has triumphed in 711 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.65%. He has racked up 10541 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3220 solo matches and has 262 victories to his name, making his win rate 8.13%. With 7119 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 210 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 53 wins, maintaining a win rate of 25.23%. He has bagged 489 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.11 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 88 ranked duo matches and has secured 10 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.36%. He has killed 242 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.10.

Amitbhai has also won 4 of the 52 ranked solo games he has played, making his win rate 7.69%. He has collected 141 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.94 in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar’s lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 29956 squad matches and has 9536 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 31.83%. He has accumulated 113395 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.55.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1367 games and has 212 victories, translating to a win rate of 15.50%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has registered 3712 frags in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar has played 1294 solo matches and has triumphed in 114 of them, making his win rate 8.80%. He has amassed 3191 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar’s ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 1240 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 889 of them, maintaining a win rate of 71.69%. He has racked up 5629 kills at a K/D ratio of 16.04 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 91 ranked duo matches and has won on 53 occasions, making his win rate 58.24%. He has 455 frags to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.97.

Sudip Sarkar has played 1 ranked solo game and has secured a single victory, killing 7 enemies in the process.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Sudip Sarkar have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo and squad mode, Sudip Sarkar has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo mode, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Sudip Sarkar has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo mode as Sudip Sarkar has only played a single game. However, in the ranked duo and squad modes, Sudip Sarkar has relatively better stats than Amitbhai.

